Southern Miss ‘excited’ to host second regional in six years

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Hattiesburg is the place to be this weekend for baseball fanatics on the Coast.

Up until 2017, Southern Miss baseball fans had waited 14 years to see their Golden Eagles host a regional. Now, they’re hosting again in 2022 for the second time in five tournaments.

It’s a huge accomplishment for any program to play postseason baseball in front of its fans, and Southern Miss is no exception. But at the same time, all that is, is just a bonus - the Golden Eagles’ eyes remain on the grand prize at the end of the weekend.

“It’s always one of our biggest goals, we kind of saw it last year, I feel like we would’ve had a much better chance to win that regional if it was in Hattiesburg instead of in Oxford,” third baseman Danny Lynch said. “That’s a huge thing, when you have the fans behind you, it helps everybody.”

“You always want to host, there’s no doubt you’re in a better position to win a regional that’s in your own ballpark with your own fans there, so it was definitely a goal we’ve had from the beginning,” second baseman Will McGillis said. “So, it’s exciting to accomplish that, but it really doesn’t mean anything until we can win the thing.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.