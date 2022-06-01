Sea Wolves announce FPHL expansion draft selections

BILOXI, Miss. (Sea Wolves) - The Mississippi Sea Wolves are proud to announce the next step to returning to the ice this October. Today the Sea Wolves participated in an expansion draft along with the Elmira Mammoth.

The Sea Wolves have selected the following players.

Forwards: Danny Vanderwiel, Thomas Munichiello, Brandon Contratto, Brennan Young, Nick DiNicola, Zack White, Razmuz Waxin-Engback, and Tory McLean.

Defenseman: Vinnie Susi, Sean Leonard, and Stephen Alvo.

Goaltender: Adam Beukeboom.

Following the expansion draft Sea Wolves Head Coach, Phil Esposito, traded the rights of Brandon Contratto to the Motor City Rockers for Goaltender Dillon Kelley.

ABOUT THE MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

The Mississippi Sea Wolves are a member of the Class-A Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). The team plays at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum (Wolves Den) in Biloxi, Mississippi.

For 2022-23 season tickets, drop by the hockey office at 4063 Ginger Drive, D’Iberville MS or call 228-999-8333. To learn more about corporate partnerships, visit our hockey office or call Jerod Campbell directly at 228-600-WOLF.

