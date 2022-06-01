POLL: Will gas prices influence your evacuation plans this hurricane season?

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Anyone who has lived along the Mississippi Gulf Coast for more than one hurricane season can tell you the ways to prepare don’t change much. Restocking storm supplies in 2022 is very similar to restocking storm supplies in 1985. (Two words: Vienna Sausages) But one difference this hurricane season that might impact your plan is inflation.

Specifically, record high gas prices could make people think twice before deciding to evacuate from an approaching storm. So we want to know, “Will gas prices influence your evacuation plans this hurricane season?” Our WLOX.com poll is now open for voting until 9 a.m. Thursday to gauge your opinions.

Even if you think you’ll likely stay and ride out a storm, it’s important to develop an evacuation plan anyway, just in case. Know the flood risk for the area in which you live, and plan several routes to leave the area. Those will come in handy depending on which direction a storm is approaching from.

