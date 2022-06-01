WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

POLL: Will gas prices influence your evacuation plans this hurricane season?

We check in with the Hurricane Hunters, plus how inflation might impact your decision to evacuate or buy hurricane supplies this year.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Anyone who has lived along the Mississippi Gulf Coast for more than one hurricane season can tell you the ways to prepare don’t change much. Restocking storm supplies in 2022 is very similar to restocking storm supplies in 1985. (Two words: Vienna Sausages) But one difference this hurricane season that might impact your plan is inflation.

Specifically, record high gas prices could make people think twice before deciding to evacuate from an approaching storm. So we want to know, “Will gas prices influence your evacuation plans this hurricane season?” Our WLOX.com poll is now open for voting until 9 a.m. Thursday to gauge your opinions.

Even if you think you’ll likely stay and ride out a storm, it’s important to develop an evacuation plan anyway, just in case. Know the flood risk for the area in which you live, and plan several routes to leave the area. Those will come in handy depending on which direction a storm is approaching from.

HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS WEEK
HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS WEEK(NOAA)

As you begin getting ready for the 2022 Hurricane Season, check out the information and advice from emergency management experts and our own WLOX First Alert Weather Team by watching our Hurricane Special “Prepare South Mississippi” here: https://bit.ly/3twPFQX

Prepare South Mississippi: What you need to know for the 2022 Hurricane Season

And if you haven’t done so already, stay connected using our free WLOX First Alert Weather app.

Apple users can download it here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/wlox-weather/id471325171

Android users can download it here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wlox.android.weather&hl=en_US&gl=US

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd “Daniel” Cecil, Jr., 27, was reported missing to the Ocean Springs Police Department.
Missing man last seen leaving Ocean Springs business
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
A fire in Jourdan River Shores left two dead.
Jourdan River Shores neighbors recall what happened the night of deadly fire
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a crew of fishermen with Omega Protein rescued six people, including two...
Omega Protein boat rescues six from capsized boat in Mississippi Sound

Latest News

FILE - This image released by the National Park Service, shows a collapsed beachfront home...
Here’s how the government wants to disaster-proof your home
An tropical disturbance near the Yucatan this morning has a high chance to become a depression...
Wesley's Wednesday 7AM Tropics Update
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Wednesday’s Forecast
June will bring the heat! Isolated thunderstorms possible today. Click and watch the forecast...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast