WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pastor shoots, kills man he says his wife was having an affair with, police say

Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.(Christian County Jail)
By KY3 staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A Missouri husband has been charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting the man he says his wife was having an affair with, according to police.

Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Joe Newburn, 57.

Dedmon told investigators he is a pastor at Heritage Baptist Church in Rogersville.

Investigators said Dedmon drove to a restaurant Saturday afternoon to contact his wife. When he arrived, he found his wife eating lunch with Newburn. Dedmon confronted Newburn, saying he and the woman were having an affair, authorities said. Police said Dedmon then shot Newburn three times.

Newburn was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said Dedmon was arrested shortly after the deadly shooting. Investigators seized the gun he used.

He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd “Daniel” Cecil, Jr., 27, was reported missing to the Ocean Springs Police Department.
Missing man last seen leaving Ocean Springs business
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
A fire in Jourdan River Shores left two dead.
Jourdan River Shores neighbors recall what happened the night of deadly fire
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a crew of fishermen with Omega Protein rescued six people, including two...
Omega Protein boat rescues six from capsized boat in Mississippi Sound

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
LIVE: Baby formula makers meet with Biden on easing shortage
FILE - Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Grand jury indicts Buffalo shooting suspect on terrorism charge
Singing River Health System’s Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to move forward with a plan to...
Singing River Health System is ready to sell; Ochsner tops the list of potential buyers
Rescuers were able to rescue a horse after it fell into a trench in Oklahoma.
VIDEO: Horse rescued after trapped in trench for 45 minutes
The 2022 hurricane season is here, and with predictions for another active season, South...
Coast cities still seek hurricane repairs as storm season begins