Omega Protein boat rescues six from capsized boat in Mississippi Sound

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a crew of fishermen with Omega Protein rescued six people, including two children, from a small boat that had capsized.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A group of boaters who were stranded in the Mississippi Sound are thankful to be alive.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a crew of fishermen with Omega Protein rescued six people, including two children, from a small boat that had capsized.

Capt. Joel Deihl said he got a distress call from the Coast Guard asking for help.

After his two fishing boats located the capsized vessel, they pulled two people from the water and another four from the overturned boat.

“That’s a terrible situation to be in, and you can only imagine yourself being in that situation. I’m proud of my crew for how they responded with the other vessels that were with us. Knowing that they can go home and see their families is a big lift off our shoulders,” he said.

Following the rescue, the Omega Crew transferred the stranded boaters over to the Coast Guard.

