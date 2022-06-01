WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

MSDH: New infant formula options available for WIC participants amid shortage

(Dragana Gordic - stock.adobe.com)
By WLBT.com Staff and Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state is offering more options for some moms who need infant formula.

The Mississippi WIC program has added additional infant formula products and package sizes to the approved product list.

WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a special supplemental food program for pregnant, breastfeeding, and post-partum women, infants, and children under five years of age.

The state said this will improve access to standard and medical formulas by allowing WIC participants to select from a greater variety of formulas.

Mississippi State Department of Health says the products are available from May 31 to August 31.

WIC participants who are unable to find their prescribed medical formula in stores may contact their nearest clinic to quickly change to an alternate formula that is currently available, MSDH said.

Participants are now able to return recalled products directly to the location of purchase for cash back, store credit, or a similar product.

Mississippi’s WIC Program does not have a reserve of infant formula. Jameshyia Ballard, Director of Vendor Management, says, “Nationwide manufactures’ shortages means we, too, are experiencing constraints in our ability to order medical formula. These new options for WIC participants are being used to help meet the needs of families.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a crew of fishermen with Omega Protein rescued six people, including two...
Omega Protein boat rescues six from capsized boat in Mississippi Sound
Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured
Woman and unborn child die in Mississippi crash; 4 children injured
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Singing River Health System’s Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to move forward with a plan to...
Singing River Health System is ready to sell; Ochsner tops the list of potential buyers

Latest News

A bicyclist hit by a train Wednesday night in Biloxi has died from his injuries.
Bicyclist killed after being hit by train in Biloxi
Actor LeVar Burton, left, gestures to the twelve finalists during the Scripps National Spelling...
Vocabulary questions reduce spelling bee to 3 letters: A, B or C
If you've ever thought about a career as an electric lineworker, Mississippi Gulf Coast...
MGCCC program offers free training to be an electric lineworker
Tracking tropics near the Yucatan as well as a weak cool front slowly approaching us from the...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
The "Monkey Award" given to Shemekia Ellis' son Braylen
School award causes concern for Mississippi parent