WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mother accused of decapitating son, dog found unfit for trial

Tasha Haefs, 35, is accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog in February.
Tasha Haefs, 35, is accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog in February.(Kansas City Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City woman accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog has been found mentally unfit to stand trial.

The Kansas City Star reports that a judge last week placed 35-year-old Tasha Haefs in the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health after finding her incompetent to stand trial.

Haefs had been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of her son Karvel Stevens.

In February, officers found the boy and a family dog decapitated. Police went to the home after a woman believed to be Haefs called and said the devil was trying to attack her.

Haefs’ family members say she had struggled for years with drug addiction, depression, severe trauma and hallucinations.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Haefs’ public defender.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd “Daniel” Cecil, Jr., 27, was reported missing to the Ocean Springs Police Department.
Missing man last seen leaving Ocean Springs business
Starting June 1, 2022, patients can submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in...
Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st
A fire in Jourdan River Shores left two dead.
Jourdan River Shores neighbors recall what happened the night of deadly fire
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: Teachers remember 12-year-old student killed hours after commencement
Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a crew of fishermen with Omega Protein rescued six people, including two...
Omega Protein boat rescues six from capsized boat in Mississippi Sound

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
LIVE: Baby formula makers meet with Biden on easing shortage
FILE - Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Grand jury indicts Buffalo shooting suspect on terrorism charge
Singing River Health System’s Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to move forward with a plan to...
Singing River Health System is ready to sell; Ochsner tops the list of potential buyers
Rescuers were able to rescue a horse after it fell into a trench in Oklahoma.
VIDEO: Horse rescued after trapped in trench for 45 minutes
The 2022 hurricane season is here, and with predictions for another active season, South...
Coast cities still seek hurricane repairs as storm season begins