LSU confident in road success entering Hattiesburg regional

By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WLOX) - In his first season with the Tigers, Jay Johnson is back in the familiar territory of the NCAA tournament.

Had LSU made a good run in the SEC tournament, perhaps the Tigers could have earned the right to host. But after going 1-2, they find themselves as the second seed in Hattiesburg. The Tigers, however, aren’t concerned about where they’re playing - after all, they won five of their last six road games to close out the season, including a sweep over Vanderbilt. Winning four of six road series in conference play also gives the team an extra boost of confidence, even if they don’t have to travel too far.

“I think we’re excited, I think we’re ready to roll,” Johnson said. “I think the road to success in the SEC, particularly the schedule we played, should give our team great confidence.”

“Everyone calls us ‘road dogs,’ but I feel like we approach every game the same, whether we’re on the road or at home,” outfielder Josh Pearson said. “We’re all just looking forward to playing again.”

Latest News

Southern Miss pitcher Landon Harper
Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier celebrate a run
Ole Miss preparing for fourth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance