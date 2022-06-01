WLOX Careers
Gun owners share their thoughts on stricter gun laws

By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Across the country, recent mass shootings are causing debates over gun laws and safety.

Ken Hablitzel and Larry Shook are certified pistol instructors, and they believe having stricter gun restrictions won’t solve the problem. Shook said the problem is not the gun, but the person pulling the trigger.

“A firearm is an intimate object. It cannot assume any human qualities. Therefore, it cannot be violent. It’s the individual that is misusing that firearm that’s the violent person,” Shook said.

According to them, it is important to have proper training before using a gun.

“Before you get behind a 3,000-pound car you have to take a practice license test and then you are allowed out in public. It’s a really good idea to know what the tool will do before you go out and use it,” Hablitzel said.

They both think having a gun is a huge responsibility. They said it could save a life if used properly.

“Training with a firearm, getting proficient with it so you can hit your target if necessary and not an innocent bystander,” Shook said.

The House Judiciary Committee plans to meet Thursday to discuss gun control after the recent mass shooting happening across the country.

