Grand Jury clears Long Beach officer in 2021 shooting

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Grand Jury has cleared several Long Beach Police officers involved in a shooting that injured a suspect in June 2021.

Rudy Toler, 41, led police on a chase from Long Beach to Gulfport which ended in gunfire. Shots were exchanged between Toler and the officers. Toler was hit and taken to the hospital. He was released the same day and booked into Harrison County Jail on four counts of aggravated assault on an officer and one count of felony eluding.

None of the Long Beach officers were injured, but four officers were placed on administrative leave during the investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The Grand Jury found “no criminal conduct on behalf of the officers involved from the Long Beach Police Department and further finds that his actions were appropriate.”

