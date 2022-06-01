WLOX Careers
Cowan Road south of Pass Road closing Thursday at railroad crossing

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers might have to avoid a major Gulfport roadway on Thursday while work continues on the railroad.

The CSX crossing on Cowan Lorraine Road south of Pass Road will be closed Thursday beginning at 7 a.m. for maintenance work.

The work is expected to last all day.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

