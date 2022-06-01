Cowan Road south of Pass Road closing Thursday at railroad crossing

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers might have to avoid a major Gulfport roadway on Thursday while work continues on the railroad.

The CSX crossing on Cowan Lorraine Road south of Pass Road will be closed Thursday beginning at 7 a.m. for maintenance work.

The work is expected to last all day.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.