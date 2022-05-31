Tuesday’s Forecast

Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s like yesterday with a heat index as hot as the mid 90s. And a breezy from the southeast at about 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow and Thursday look hot with isolated thunderstorms. On Friday, a cool front will approach our area from the northwest bringing a better chance for rain. If the front actually passes, then we may get a shot of some lower humidity and a dry weekend. A tropical disturbance with a medium chance to develop near the Yucatan Peninsula this week (the soon to be remnants of Pacific Agatha) will make its way toward Cuba and Florida. No impact is expected to Mississippi from any tropical disturbance this week. But the northerly flow on the back side of this system may help to pull Friday’s front through our coastal region.

