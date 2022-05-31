Prepare South Mississippi: What you need to know for the 2022 Hurricane Season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2022 Hurricane Season starts June 1 and experts are predicting another above average season of storms. That’s not a reason to worry, but it is a reason to prepare. The WLOX First Alert Storm Team is here to help you do just that.

We start with a look back at a busy 2021 Hurricane Season. We dealt with Claudette and Nicholas, which caused flooding in parts of South Mississippi. But Hurricane Ida was the worst of the storms we had to handle.

In Part 1 of our Prepare South Mississippi Hurricane Special, Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan gives us a look back at the 2021 season.

And Meteorologist Taylor Graham shows off our new WLOX First Alert Storm Tracker to see what new technology we’ll be using to bring you the latest information throughout the 2022 Hurricane Season.

As we prepare for another hurricane season, Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan gives us a look back at 2021.

River flooding is another damaging part of life in South Mississippi. When heavy rain pours and ocean waves come ashore, flooding is a major threat, even for people living inland. In Part 2 of Prepare South Mississippi, Meteorologist Wesley Williams tells us about Harrison County’s Alert System that can give early warnings to river residents. Simply call (228) 865-4002 to sign up.

Meteorologist Wesley Williams talks about the dangers of river flooding, and Meteorologist Taylor Graham shows us how industry prepares for a hurricane.

It’s safe to say, hurricane season preparations can be complex for large businesses. With over 11,000 employees, Ingalls Shipbuilding is one of the largest employers on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. And as Meteorologist Taylor Graham tells us, employees there are used to watching the tropics.

Hurricane preparations can be complex for big businesses like Ingalls Shipbuilding, one of the largest employers on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

In Part 3 of Prepare South Mississippi, Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne talks with National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham about the science of rapid intensification. It’s why planning now is so important. You may not have as long as you think to get ready for an approaching storm.

Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne says it's important to prepare now because you may not have as long as you think to get ready for a storm.

Bill Snyder takes us to Keesler Air Force Base to meet members of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Team, better known as the Hurricane Hunters. The information they gather when flying into storms is critical to accurate forecasting.

The official start of Hurricane Season is June 1st, but for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, a.k.a. the Hurricane Hunters, it’s already storm season.

And finally in Part 4 of Prepare South Mississippi, there is one difference this hurricane season that might impact your plans: Inflation! Wesley takes a look at how rising food prices and record high gas prices might impact your decision to evacuate or buy hurricane supplies this year. One thing that doesn’t change? The importance of making a plan.

We check in with the Hurricane Hunters, plus how inflation might impact your decision to evacuate or buy hurricane supplies this year.

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team will be here for you throughout the 2022 Hurricane Season. And it’s easy to stay connected using our free WLOX First Alert Weather app.

Apple users can download it here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/wlox-weather/id471325171

Android users can download it here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wlox.android.weather&hl=en_US&gl=US

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.