Poll workers getting ready for June 7 primary elections

Jackson County Election Commission chair Danny Glaskox went over what those workers will encounter during the 4th District Congressional Primaries on June 7.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -A 13-14 hour workday with few breaks and non-stop activity is precisely what poll workers face every time there’s an election like the one coming up next Tuesday.

Jackson County Election Commission chair Danny Glaskox went over what those workers will encounter during the 4th District Congressional Primaries on June 7.

“We have a lot of stuff that seems like normal, but normal is the new ‘not normal’ anymore,” Glaskox said.

One new wrinkle that’s not normal is voters using a mobile ID.

“It’s something they need to watch very carefully,” Glaskox added. “You’ve got to watch for that turning face. That turning face must turn slowly for it to be legit.”

James Ellzey has been working elections since 2008, and he said he enjoys interacting with folks, but he also said he’s got to make sure to keep the lines moving and get people in and out of the polls.

“It’s going from 7 in the morning until 7 at night, and a lot goes on during that time,” Ellzey said. “I know a lot of people here in town, and it’s good to see ‘em.”

