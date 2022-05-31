WLOX Careers
PHOTOS: Petal band goes to Washington, D.C.

Petal band goes to Washington, D.C.(Photo submitted by Brittany Swindoll.)
By Allen Brewer
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C., Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Petal High School band traveled to the nation’s capital to participate in the National Memorial Day Parade.

According to Brittany Swindoll, Director of Bands for the Petal School District, this was the school’s first national performance since 2015. She said the band hasn’t taken a trip in seven years.

Nominated by Congressman Steven Palazzo, Petal represented Mississippi during the parade. The band was featured in the opening ceremony and marched along the parade route, which began on Monday around noon.

While on the trip, students were able to see the changing of the guard at Arlington Cemetary and lay a wreath at the base of the Mississippi WWII Memorial.

Here are some photos submitted by Swindoll:

Caption

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

