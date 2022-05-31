WLOX Careers
Missing man last seen leaving Ocean Springs business

Lloyd “Daniel” Cecil, Jr., 27, was reported missing to the Ocean Springs Police Department.(Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen all weekend since leaving an Ocean Springs business.

Lloyd “Daniel” Cecil, Jr., 27, was reported missing to the Ocean Springs Police Department.

Police report the last time he was seen was around 9-10 p.m. on May 27 at a downtown Ocean Springs restaurant. He was reported to be there with friends but said he wasn’t feeling well.

Daniel was reportedly wearing a light blue T-shirt with a black sun on the pocket, khaki shorts, and flip-flops. He has dirty blond hair and a short beard. He has the word “OUTLAW” tattooed on one forearm, a Led Zeppelin tattoo on another forearm, and a small bird head on one ankle.

His family reports he left his book bag, guitar, and cigarettes in his truck.

If you have information on Daniel’s whereabouts, contact Ocean Springs Police Department, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-787-5898.

