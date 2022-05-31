WLOX Careers
MHP releases 2022 Memorial Holiday Travel Enforcement Period report

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded the 2022 Memorial Day Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which started on Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ended on Monday at midnight.

MHP issued a total of 15,263 citations, made 375 arrests for impaired driving and cited 1,615 motorists for seatbelt violations.

The highway patrol also investigated 125 crashes resulting in 49 injuries with four fatal crashes and four deaths.

The fatal crashes occurred in Stone, Washington, Claiborne and Yazoo counties. They remain under investigation by MHP.

In addition, the MHP Motor Carrier Division conducted 420 inspections on commercial motor vehicles over the holiday period.

In comparison with last year, the total number of reports shows an increase in all sections.

2022 Memorial Day Holiday Enforcement Period Totals2021 Memorial Day Holiday Enforcement Period Totals
Citations15,2635,734
Seatbelt and Child Restraint1,615465
DUIs375160
Crashes125104
Fatal Crashes43
Fatalities43
Motorist Assist10956

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

