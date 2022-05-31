WLOX Careers
Jourdan River Shores neighbors recall what happened the night of deadly fire

Several neighbors who saw the fire tried to get inside the house to alert anyone inside.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - More details are being released regarding the deadly fire that killed two people over the weekend in Hancock County.

At around 10 p.m., Scotty Cuevas woke up to people screaming outside. He walked out of his residence located in Jourdan River Shores and found his neighbor’s home on fire two houses down from where he lives.

“When I got here, Mr. Derwood’s truck was running. I couldn’t find him,” Cuevas said.

Cuevas immediately ran to look for the owner of the house, Derwood Holbrook. Holbrook lived in the house alone with this dog, but over the weekend his friends Candance and Scott Failor were visiting him.

Several neighbors who saw the fire tried to get inside the house to alert anyone inside. According to Cuevas, one of the neighbors was able to get inside and rescue Holbrook.

“A young lady across the canal from us,” Cuevas said. “She ran up and beat on the door and when he and her got down from the stairwell it collapsed. "

Unfortunately, the Candance and Scott Failor did not make it out of the house.

WLOX spoke to Holbrook, he told us he couldn’t believe he lost his best friends.

The cause of the fire is still unknown due to the intensity of the damage.

Neighbors started a GoFundMe account to help Holbrook.

