TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck causing back ups on I-10 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers heading toward Louisiana Monday afternoon might have to allow some extra time to arrive at their destination.

A wreck on Interstate 10 is blocking the two left lanes of westbound traffic between Canal Road and Highway 49, according to MDOT.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.