TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck causing back ups on I-10 in Harrison County

(MGN Photo)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers heading toward Louisiana Monday afternoon might have to allow some extra time to arrive at their destination.

A wreck on Interstate 10 is blocking the two left lanes of westbound traffic between Canal Road and Highway 49, according to MDOT.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

