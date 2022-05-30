WLOX Careers
Symbols of courage honored at Biloxi National Cemetery

A time-honored Memorial Day tradition came back to the Biloxi National Cemetery. The thousands...
A time-honored Memorial Day tradition came back to the Biloxi National Cemetery. The thousands of servicemen and women who fought and died for their country were honored for their heroism.
By Bill Snyder
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -A time-honored Memorial Day tradition came back to the Biloxi National Cemetery. The thousands of servicemen and women who fought and died for their country were honored for their heroism.

“Many of us would not be here today had those brave men and women had not given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Albert Maxwell, Biloxi National Cemetery director.

This Memorial Day ceremony is the first here since 2019 thanks to the pandemic.

“The fallen soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines are owed our greatest debt. As we stand on these hallowed grounds, we’re in the presence of greatness from the last 150 years,” said Michele Edmonson, 2nd Air Force Commander.

The term Gold Star Family describes those families who lost loved ones in war. One of those is Rhonda Cody. Her father was shot down in Vietnam in 1963.

“He was such an interesting person. He had a lot of hobbies. He wanted his hand in everything, and that’s kind of how I am when I stop and think about it,” Cody said.

She helped lay the memorial wreath near the cemetery flagpole.

“Moms were recognized and wives were recognized, but us children were in the shadows,” Cody added. “My biggest fear is that these events will stop, and my dad’s name will disappear forever.”

