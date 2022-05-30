WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Southern Miss to host Army, LSU and Kennesaw State in Hattiesburg Regional

UTSA advanced to the 2022 Conference USA Championship title game with an 11-2 victory over host...
UTSA advanced to the 2022 Conference USA Championship title game with an 11-2 victory over host and regular-season champion Southern Miss(USM Athletics)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The bracket is set for the Hattiesburg Regional, meaning the Golden Eagles now know who’ll they have to beat to get one step closer to the College World Series.

Monday, the NCAA announced rankings and brackets for the regional matchups.

In the Hattiesburg Regional, Southern Miss will host Army, LSU, and Kennesaw State.

They come into the double-elimination round with a No. 11 ranking.

Meanwhile, the Ole Miss Rebels, thought to be one of the first teams left out of the postseason, will play in the Coral Gables Regional, which is hosted by the University of Miami.

Other teams in the Coral Gables Regional include Miami, Canisius College, and Arizona.

The Rebels (32-22) are unranked.

The Golden Eagles posted a 43-16 record this year and won the Conference-USA regular-season championship this year, but fell to USTA in the C-USA tournament on Saturday.

On Sunday, Southern Miss learned that it would host an NCAA Regional, the third time in history that one has been hosted at Pete Taylor Park.

Regional games begin next week and then continue onto the Super Regionals, with winners in that round advancing to the College World Series, according to the NCAA’s website.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jourdan River Shores fire
Two dead in Jourdan River Shores house fires
Sonia Ross was crowned the 2022 Shrimp Queen.
2022 Biloxi Shrimp King and Queen announced at coronation festival
This crash remains under investigation.
Fatal crash on Hwy 49 in Stone County leaves one dead
The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to...
Officials identify husband, wife killed in Jourdan River Shores house fire
The 'Memories of D'Miracle' memorial celebration was held Saturday in Hattiesburg.
Memorial celebration held for student who would have graduated with Class of 2022

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Mississippi's Primary Election will be held Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Meet the 4th District Congressional candidates on the June 7th primary ballot
The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to...
Officials identify husband, wife killed in Jourdan River Shores house fire
The Poppy Wall of Honor contains 645,000 “buddy poppies” to honor fallen U.S. servicemembers...
“Poppy Wall of Honor” returns to D.C. for Memorial Day weekend following pause for COVID