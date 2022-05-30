WLOX Careers
Ole Miss earns NCAA bid; will play in Coral Gables regional

Kemp Alderman celebrates after hitting a solo home run in Ole Miss's 4-1 victory over Southern...
Kemp Alderman celebrates after hitting a solo home run in Ole Miss's 4-1 victory over Southern Miss.(WTOK Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss fans head to sweat Monday out until the last minute - literally.

The Rebels were selected to play in the Coral Gables regional of the NCAA baseball tournament, and were reportedly the “last team in” to make the field of 64.

They’ll join the host Miami Hurricanes, Canisius, and Arizona. Ole Miss will face the Wildcats on Friday at 6 pm central, a rematch from last year’s Super Regional round.

