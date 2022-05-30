WLOX Careers
Officials identify husband, wife killed in Jourdan River Shores house fire

The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to...
The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to two other nearby homes.(Hank Plauche)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - We now know the names of the two people who lost their lives in a massive house fire Saturday night in Hancock County.

Mark Scott Failor, 58, and his wife Candace Failor, 52, were from Magee, Mississippi. Witnesses told investigators the Failors were visiting friends in Hancock County over the holiday weekend.

The flames that engulfed the home in Jourdan River Shores were so intense they also spread to two other nearby homes. Snapped power lines made work even harder for firefighters battling the blaze.

Investigators are now trying to pinpoint where each person was when flames consumed the home. Autopsies will help investigators determine exactly how they died. Hancock County coroner Jeff Hair said it appears this was a horrible accident.

