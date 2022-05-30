Meet the 4th District Congressional candidates on the June 7th primary ballot

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi voters will choose Congressional leaders this year, and one of the most talked about races in the state is in the 4th District.

Republican Incumbent Steven Palazzo faces six Republican challengers in the primary. Two candidates face off in the Democratic primary. One Libertarian candidate, Alden Patrick Johnson, will be on the ballot in November. (WLOX News will interview Johnson as we near the general election.)

Ahead of the June 7th primary, WLOX News is taking time to talk with each of the candidates on the ballot. Watch their full interviews below, and find important election information and links at the bottom of this story.

Republican Primary Candidates: Carl Boyanton, Raymond Brooks, Mike Ezell, Steven Palazzo, Kidron Peterson, Clay Wagner, and Brice Wiggins

Carl Boyanton

Raymond Brooks

Mike Ezell

Congressman Palazzo

Kidron Peterson

Clay Wagner

Brice Wiggins

Democratic Primary Candidates: Johnny Dupree and David Sellers

In the 4th District Congressional race, two Democrats are running in the primary with the hope of unseating incumbent Steven Palazzo.

David Sellers

The primary election will be held Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The general election is set for November 8, 2022.

Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District includes Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, George, Marion, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Greene, Jones and Wayne counties, as well as a portion of Clarke County.

Where do you vote? If you’re unsure where to cast your ballot, enter your home address into the Polling Place Locator found here: http://www.sos.ms.gov/pollinglocator/default.aspx

Polls will open Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov

Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

Clothing: You must be careful with what you wear to the polls when you go to vote. Mississippi does not allow T-shirts, buttons or stickers with candidates’ names or pictures on them within 150 feet of the polling center.

If you're unsure where to cast your ballot, you can find that information on the Mississippi Secretary of State's website.

Absentee Ballots: An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election. Eligible voters casting an absentee ballot by mail do NOT have to show a photo ID. Also, overseas and uniformed military voting by absentee ballot by mail, email or fax do not have to show a photo ID.

To find your county’s circuit clerk office, visit http://www.sos.ms.gov/MSCountyElectionInfo/

Problems at the Polls: If you run into any issues at the polls, contact your circuit clerk’s office, your county’s election commission, or file a complaint with the Secretary of State’s office using this form: https://sos.ms.gov/sites/default/files/election_and_voting/HAVAComplaintForm.pdf

Still have questions? Contact the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office by calling the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786 or visit https://www.sos.ms.gov/yall-vote

