Gautier honors veterans during Avenue of Flags ceremony

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 56 flags stand on display, honoring the lives of men and women who served the country. The annual Avenue of Flags event has come a long way since its inception in 2015. It’s Veteran Paul Mohning’s brainchild.

“I started with five flags,” Mohning said. “And with today’s addition of five, we’re up to 56.”

The Avenue of Flags was designed for loved ones of deceased veterans to honor a veteran by dedicating their interment flag to fly on the grounds of Gautier City Hall.

“Our community is very caring,” said Mayor Casey Vaughan. “They support their loved ones or their friends who might have had someone who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Some of these flags are in memory of people who lived somewhere else and didn’t live in Gautier, but they remember them here at our Veterans Tribute Tower.”

Christopher Ballard came to pay tribute to his grandfather who died last year, joining his biological father and step-father in a long line of family members committed to service.

“They honored their country, they fought and they came home, and they died veterans,” said Ballard. “I felt like this would be a good way to pay my respects to them.”

“Your freedom is not free,” added veteran Bill Whatley. “These men and women fought to keep this country the way it is today.”

Mohning said the reason he does this each year is because of what he sees at Arlington National Cemetery, 634 acres of why we’re free.

“That’s why we do this,” Mohning said as he teared up. “Because they paid the ultimate price.”

The flags fly each year from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. This is the eighth year the event has been held at Veterans Tribute Tower in Gautier.

