Few showers linger this evening

Few more showers and storms possible tonight
By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Some of us saw heavy rain today, but others of us completely missed out on the wet weather. A few more showers may linger this evening, and we can’t rule out some heavier downpours. It will stay warm and muggy tonight with lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will feature more hit or miss showers and storms. Once again, some of us will get caught under some heavier rainfall. We’ll still see some sunshine in the mix. Highs will easily reach the upper 80s. Rain chances will be a little lower on Wednesday. It’s going to be hot and humid with highs near 90.

Hit or miss showers and storms will remain possible on Thursday and Friday. It will stay hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Agatha is going to make landfall in Mexico tonight. The remnants are expected to move near the Yucatan Peninsula by the middle of the week. There’s a chance these could reorganize into a tropical system in the Southern Gulf or Caribbean. If a new system were to develop, it looks like it would drift eastward toward Cuba or South Florida. It currently isn’t a concern for the Northern Gulf Coast, but we’ll watch for any changes.

