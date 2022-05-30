Festivals, amenities, good weather provide nice jump start to summer tourism

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - When you have music in the air and sun in the sky, you’ve got a great kickoff to the summer tourism season.

Jazz in the Pass is back after COVID-19 shut the door on the popular event for the last two years.

“Look at the families here,” said Jodi Kilpatrick of Pass Christian. “They’re all enjoying that time together. And, I think we’ve lost that in the past. So, I think bringing it back in the Pass Christian area is important.”

Not only does the festival reflect the culture of the city, it’s also a big draw for people all over the region.

“You know, I don’t ever think of it like a tourist attraction, but it is,” Kilpatrick said. “Because you come here, and the hospitality from everyone within the Jazz in the Pass and the whole Pass Christian area – they’re so full of life and love and they want to give to one another.”

And the benefit of good weather on travel for the Memorial Day weekend can’t be understated or overvalued.

It no doubt has helped business at the Tropical Treat Snow Cone Stand in Gulfport.

“Last year, it rained a lot,” said Sally Acey. “And this year, it’s been really sunny and it just feels a lot better and the environment is a lot more positive...this weekend, we’ve been really busy and we’re making a lot of snow cones.”

While festivals like Jazz in the Pass are magnets, so are the natural amenities. Visitors have choices for their Memorial Day destination, and Timmy Jolly of Scott County chose to come here.

“My wife is a teacher,” he said. “She’s out of school. We’re here with friends also to come down to just relax and enjoy ourselves, to refresh ourselves.”

The beach has been the focal point, and Jimmy Reid, another Scott County resident, is ready to share the news with his friends.

“I’ll tell them to come down for the beaches,” he said. “The beaches are beautiful, clean and nice. And there’s a lot of friendly people down on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

The human-made amenities, like the Mississippi Aquarium, are also part of the total tourism package. It was one of many adventures Amber McConnell and her family are taking in during an extra-long stay.

“We’ve been to other beaches and we just really like it here,” she said. “There’s a lot of things to do besides just sit on the beach. ... We’re going to go to Ship Island. We’ve never done that. Some arcade stuff, the beach. My daughter wants to go to the book store. She loves books.”

Hotel bookings for the weekend, a big indicator of tourism success, won’t be available until later this week.

However, Linda Hornsby with the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association said that the good weather has been a big help in drawing people to Coast.

