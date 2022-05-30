WATCH: Biloxi’s Colt Keith mashes first professional walk-off home run

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WLOX) - Former Biloxi Indian Colt Keith is excelling for High-A West Michigan right now, and he can now add “first career walk-off home run” to his resume.

Game tied.



Bottom of the ninth.



Two outs.



And here comes Colt Keith.



🎙 @ThatDanHasty pic.twitter.com/lKm7MCvrOd — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) May 30, 2022

The 20-year-old is the youngest player on the Whitecaps. He is is second on the team in home runs and RBI, and leads the team in batting average, doubles, and hits.

