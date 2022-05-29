WLOX Careers
Volunteers help maintain Biloxi National Cemetery for Memorial Day weekend

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, several volunteers flocked to the Biloxi National Cemetery to place flags on every headstone.

Volunteers say they plan to place over 27,000 flags leading up to Memorial Day on Monday. The gesture is being carried out in honor of military and veterans.

“One of my favorite, favorite uncles is out here, and every year I think that when I don’t show up, I just feel like there was nobody there for him.” said volunteer Allena Jones. “So, this year I made it my business to tell my daughter that I wanted to make sure that I got up this morning to come out here, because I wanted to be the one to place the flag on his headstone”

“It’s just an honor, and it’s so humbling to be out here in this somber to see how many people are here. I just think it’s a good thing to do,” said volunteer Sheredia Marshall.

Officials invite the public to celebrate Memorial Day with a ceremony at the cemetery, which starts at 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

