Two dead in Jourdon River Shores house fires

Jourdon River Shores fire
Jourdon River Shores fire(Loretta Marino)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - At 10:25 p.m. on Saturday night, police announced the closure of Highway 603 between Texas Flat Rd. and Pontiac Dr. due to multiple structure fires at Jourdon River Shores in Kiln.

While fires were mostly tame by midnight, houses still remained too hot to enter. According to witnesses, one home has been burned down entirely while two others caught on fire. Snapped power lines hampered efforts by firefighters.

According to police, two bodies were found in one of the homes. Their identities are currently unknown.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

