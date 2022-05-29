WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Memorial Day Blowout celebrates 39 years on Coast

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Memorial Day Blowout is attracting hundreds of patrons and vendors...
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Memorial Day Blowout is attracting hundreds of patrons and vendors to the Gulfport Dragway in its 39th year.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Roaring engines and burning rubber at the 39th annual Memorial Day Blowout may get your attention, but the people will make you stay.

“It’s always a good time,” said volunteer Asgard Cyrus. “There’s always great racing, good food, good people, cold beer.”

And good business.

“Everybody makes you feel like you’re at home, you’re part of the family,” said Debria Sargent, owner of Debria’s Designs. “And it’s a great place to come. ... I’m a vendor that pretty much lives on the road going rally to rally all over the United States, and we set our schedule around coming to this rally.”

And for the patrons?

“”It’s free and positive, happy,” said Laura Lombardo of Baton Rouge. “Nobody’s worried about anything. It’s just a simple, happy place to be.”

For the Asgard Motorcycle Club, the event has more of a human quality than mechanical.

“It’s a sense of family,” Cyrus said. “There are people I won’t see all year round. And they come from far and wide. And then they come here and it’s like a family reunion. And even new people. Meeting new people every year.”

That camaraderie is a big part of La Chicas, the only all-female Motorcycle Club in Mississippi and a regular presence at the Blowout.

“I’ve been around the motorcycle life my whole life,” said Woodstock. “But, this is my family. It’s all about family, sisterhood and taking care of each other and looking out for each other.”

The blowout raises money for charities, particularly the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast. It’s a big part of why other groups pitch in to help the Asgard Motorcycle Club.

“There’s a lot of motorcycle enthusiasts, motorcycle clubs and motorcycle lovers in the area, all up and down the Coast,” said Rene Bankston, Southern Coast Riders Motorcycle Association president. “The stuff that we all do, we have to rely on each other to help.”

The event continues from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday and from 8 to 11 a.m. on Monday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man hit on I-10 Friday morning was in critical condition when a medical helicopter took him...
Sheriff: Man hit on I-10 was running from a traffic stop
Top to bottom, left to right: Rian Fletcher, Kederick Patterson, Aisha Patterson, Amoni Curry,...
Five suspects in Moss Point shootings arrested, two at large
The arrest was made off campus. According to Gulfport Police Department, the matter has been...
Gulfport High student arrested following “threatening” texts
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
Michael Alexander, 67, of Brooklyn, Mississippi was convicted this week of Touching of a Child...
Man convicted of child molestation in Stone County

Latest News

Kids were on a ride at the annual Seafood Festival in Waveland.
The Seafood Festival kicks off on Memorial Day Weekend
The service began at the museum’s Grand Gallery with a review of Keen’s service and sacrifice...
Camp Shelby hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony
In this week’s “In Their Shoes” segment, Jaimee Dorris takes us inside the commercial kitchen...
In Their Shoes: Donna Rogers shares her pasta salad secrets
Thursday night, Layla Jamison stood and received her diploma from George County High School. It...
Triumph over tragedy: George County teen injured in Hwy 26 collapse graduates high school with High Honors