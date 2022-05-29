Memorial Day Blowout celebrates 39 years on Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Roaring engines and burning rubber at the 39th annual Memorial Day Blowout may get your attention, but the people will make you stay.

“It’s always a good time,” said volunteer Asgard Cyrus. “There’s always great racing, good food, good people, cold beer.”

And good business.

“Everybody makes you feel like you’re at home, you’re part of the family,” said Debria Sargent, owner of Debria’s Designs. “And it’s a great place to come. ... I’m a vendor that pretty much lives on the road going rally to rally all over the United States, and we set our schedule around coming to this rally.”

And for the patrons?

“”It’s free and positive, happy,” said Laura Lombardo of Baton Rouge. “Nobody’s worried about anything. It’s just a simple, happy place to be.”

For the Asgard Motorcycle Club, the event has more of a human quality than mechanical.

“It’s a sense of family,” Cyrus said. “There are people I won’t see all year round. And they come from far and wide. And then they come here and it’s like a family reunion. And even new people. Meeting new people every year.”

That camaraderie is a big part of La Chicas, the only all-female Motorcycle Club in Mississippi and a regular presence at the Blowout.

“I’ve been around the motorcycle life my whole life,” said Woodstock. “But, this is my family. It’s all about family, sisterhood and taking care of each other and looking out for each other.”

The blowout raises money for charities, particularly the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast. It’s a big part of why other groups pitch in to help the Asgard Motorcycle Club.

“There’s a lot of motorcycle enthusiasts, motorcycle clubs and motorcycle lovers in the area, all up and down the Coast,” said Rene Bankston, Southern Coast Riders Motorcycle Association president. “The stuff that we all do, we have to rely on each other to help.”

The event continues from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday and from 8 to 11 a.m. on Monday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.