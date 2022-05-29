WLOX Careers
Flint Creek opens to visitors, signals beginning of summer

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - This weekend, Flint Creek Water Park in Wiggins opened its doors to swimmers for the first time in two years.

After being closed in 2021 due to COVID-19, the water park opened for the first time this summer. Swimmers could spend their Memorial Day weekend at the location eating food, taking a dip or even going down one of the park’s slides.

Guests such as Destini Dodson hail the park as a staple of Wiggins and the perfect place to spend the summer holidays.

“We’re about here and having a blast.,” said Dodson. “I think the funnest part is coming off of the slide and watching everybody come off. It’s a fun time, it’s safe and affordable.”

The park is open to all visitors every weekend leading up to Labor Day.

