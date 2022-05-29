Flint Creek opens to visitors, signals beginning of summer

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - This weekend, Flint Creek Water Park in Wiggins opened its doors to swimmers for the first time in two years.

After being closed in 2021 due to COVID-19, the water park opened for the first time this summer. Swimmers could spend their Memorial Day weekend at the location eating food, taking a dip or even going down one of the park’s slides.

Guests such as Destini Dodson hail the park as a staple of Wiggins and the perfect place to spend the summer holidays.

“We’re about here and having a blast.,” said Dodson. “I think the funnest part is coming off of the slide and watching everybody come off. It’s a fun time, it’s safe and affordable.”

The park is open to all visitors every weekend leading up to Labor Day.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.