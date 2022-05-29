WLOX Careers
2022 Biloxi Shrimp King and Queen announced at coronation festival

By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2022 Biloxi Shrimp King and Queen were announced at the 93rd annual coronation.

The celebration took place at the Biloxi Civic Center. It began with a speech from Biloxi City Council president, Kenny Glavan. He announced the two winners, Joseph Powell and Sonia Ross.

Each year, a person who worked in the seafood industry is crowned king. Joining them is a young lady, who has family ties to the shrimp industry.

The previous Shrimp Queen, Leah Crabtree said this year they had more contestants than previous years. In total 10 girls were competing for the title.

“Being able to enter this pageant you have to have some ties into the seafood family heritage or some connection within the seafood industry. Everyone has the same common background,” Crabtree said.

As we know, Biloxi was named the “Original Seafood Capital of the World.” Ross said this festival is extra special to her because she gets to represent the seafood industry.

“This is my first year running. I got it my first year and I think that is so special and I feel like I’m representing my family so well,” Ross said.

Powell got his start in the seafood industry in 1952. He worked for Southern Shellfish Co. After that, he continued working in different seafood markets for 55 years.

