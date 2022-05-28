WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain. according to reports.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wendy’s may be up for sale.

On Tuesday, the restaurant’s management fund, Trian Partners, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the filing, the investment company wants to explore the possible sale or merger of the burger chain.

Trian is Wendy’s largest shareholder.

Wendy’s has been hit hard by higher commodity and labor costs and reported that its margins have slimmed as a result.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man hit on I-10 Friday morning was in critical condition when a medical helicopter took him...
Sheriff: Man hit on I-10 was running from a traffic stop
Top to bottom, left to right: Rian Fletcher, Kederick Patterson, Aisha Patterson, Amoni Curry,...
Five suspects in Moss Point shootings arrested, two at large
The arrest was made off campus. According to Gulfport Police Department, the matter has been...
Gulfport High student arrested following “threatening” texts
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
Michael Alexander, 67, of Brooklyn, Mississippi was convicted this week of Touching of a Child...
Man convicted of child molestation in Stone County

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the...
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: ‘We will come together’
Vietnam veterans Jan Scruggs and Jimmy Mosconis meet up at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in...
Two Vietnam vets share story of friendship and how they honor the fallen
Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Texas school shooting
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe