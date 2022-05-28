Thousands attend annual Budweiser Crawfish Cook-Off

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, around 5,000 pounds of crawfish were served at the annual Budweiser Crawfish Cook-Off was held in downtown Ocean Springs.

22 different teams were involved in the competition for the title of “Best Crawfish in Downtown Ocean Springs.”

Riz St. Germain, one of the competing cooks, came all the way from Louisiana just to have a chance to compete. His secret ingredient? Love.

“It’s called ‘Old South Louisiana Love,’” said St. Germain. “We have our own little way of doing things. We make our own special sauce for crawfish dipping sauce. The way we boil our crawfish is probably a little different than others, but other than that it is just love.”

The winners will be announced on Sunday.

