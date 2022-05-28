The Seafood Festival kicks off on Memorial Day Weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of people are expected to attend the Seafood Festival in Waveland on Memorial Day Weekend.

The festival began Friday afternoon with a tribute for the military. There were veterans and a church band playing to honor fallen soldiers.

Co-chair of the festival, John Pucheu said no one really knows exactly what year the festival started, but it has now become an attraction for people.

Funds received from the event will go towards helping St. Clare, and raising money for students who want to attend Catholic school.

“It helps the kids go to a Catholic School and pay their tuition and stuff like that,” Pucheu said.

On opening day, the seafood festival had authentic Cajun specialties like Pastalaya, White Beans with Andouille Sausage, Boudin Balls, and much more.

There were several festival rides. 12-year-old Bailey Taylor attended the festival with her dad and sisters. She told WLOX, she enjoyed getting on the rides and spending time with her family.

The festival will continue until Sunday night.

