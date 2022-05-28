Resurrection’s first baseball state crown ‘for the community’

PEARL, Miss. (WLOX) - The first game of the state championships on Thursday belonged to Resurrection nearly from start to finish.

The Eagles scored on an error in the top of the second, and kept the shutout in tact until the final out of the game. A long time coming for Resurrection, who made its first-ever state appearance last season, and captured its first title Thursday night. All in head coach Johnny Olsen’s final season, who was beaming with pride over his senior class, and everyone else in and around the program.

“This school deserves a state championship. Great support as you can see in the stands, the families are awesome,” Olsen said. “The school is fantastic, the community is great. That’s who this is for. This is as much for the community, school and parents as it is for the boys.”

