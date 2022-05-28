WLOX Careers
Mother of first female Marine killed in Iraq to donate letters, medals to museum at Camp Shelby

The mother of the first female from the U.S. Marine Corps to be killed in action in the War on Terror has announced she’s donating artifacts and memorabilia.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The mother of the first female from the U.S. Marine Corps to be killed in action in the War on Terror has announced she’s donating artifacts and memorabilia from her daughter’s military service to the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby.

Paula Carruth will donate several items to the museum in the Fall.

Carruth is the mother of Lance Cpl. Casey Casanova, of McComb.

Casanova, 22, and three other Marines were killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq on May 2, 2008.

Carruth says the items will be part of a future exhibit.

“I have some uniforms and I have some letters, I have the Medal of Valor, Casey has the 18th Medal of Valor from Mississippi,” said Carruth. “Casey will be one of two women here at the Armed Forces Museum, which is very exciting for me, and I have some really nice things for them, and I’m really excited about it happening. In the fall sometime, it will happen.”

Carruth attended the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Armed Forces Museum.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

