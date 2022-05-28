WLOX Careers
Gorgeous Memorial Day Weekend

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
By Taylor Graham
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
It felt so nice this morning with the cool air and low humidity. There’s going to be tons of sunshine today with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity will stay low, making it feel nice. We’ll cool down into the mid 60s by Sunday morning, and the sky will stay clear.

Sunday will be another beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. There’s a small chance for isolated showers on Memorial Day, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

The humidity will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, only a few isolated showers will be possible. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s.

