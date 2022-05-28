Five suspects in Moss Point shootings arrested, two at large

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, Moss Point Police Department announced the arrests of five suspects in relation to shootings that took place in Moss Point on May 16 and May 18.

Amoni Curry, Savion Burkes and Rian Fletcher are all charged with shooting into a dwelling house on Juniper St. during the night of May 16.

Aisha Patterson is charged with drive-by shooting on Frederick/Doris St. on the night of May 18. Dailon Lyons is also charged with drive-by shooting as well as shooting into a motor vehicle.

Two other suspects remain at large. Xavier Mitchell is charged with drive-by shooting and shooting into a motor vehicle. Kederick Patterson is charged with drive-by shooting. Both suspects are believed to be involved in one of Moss Point’s May 18 shootings.

If you have information that could help investigators, contact Moss Point Police at (228) 475-1711 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

