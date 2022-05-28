Fatal crash on Hwy 49 in Stone County leaves one dead

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday night around 11:49 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Stone County.

A car driven by 33-year-old Jacob Anderson of Saucier was traveling north when it collided with a parked semi-truck trailer on the right shoulder. 55-year-old David L. Singletary was a passenger in this vehicle.

Not long after, a car carrying four people collided with the prior accident.

As a result of the multi-car accident, Singletary received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

