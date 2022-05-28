WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

East Central well-supported in Pearl for state championship win

East Central celebrates with the 2022 5A state championship trophy
East Central celebrates with the 2022 5A state championship trophy(WLOX Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLOX) - East Central was crowned the 5A state champion around 10 pm on Thursday, bringing home its first trophy since 2008. The Hornets broke the game open with a two-run triple by Mississippi State commit Hollis Porter in the fourth inning to make it 4-1, and tacked on a couple insurance runs in the sixth before winning 7-3.

A tremendous crowd cheered on the Hornets on a weeknight, something that head coach Bo Long really appreciated following the win.

“It’s so cool. It’s a haul from the house to here, that’s a big turnout. A lot of folks drove from Hurley,” he said. “Today is Thursday, so they all have to go to work tomorrow, and they’ll be there. That says a lot about our community.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man hit on I-10 Friday morning was in critical condition when a medical helicopter took him...
Sheriff: Man hit on I-10 was running from a traffic stop
Lawrence Guttierrez, 51, is charged with the murder of his wife, Tavara Guttierrez, 44.
Man charged with wife’s murder arrested in Biloxi
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Gary O. Byers, 41
Suspected car burglar arrested following chase through Mississippi, Alabama
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

Southern Miss
Two Golden Eagle Pitchers Combine to Shut Out Florida Atlantic 5-0 to Advance in C-USA Championship
Resurrection hoists the 2022 state championship trophy
Resurrection’s first baseball state crown ‘for the community’
East Central claims 5A baseball state championship
East Central claims 5A baseball state championship
Resurrection captures 1A baseball state crown
Resurrection captures 1A baseball state crown