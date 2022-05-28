East Central well-supported in Pearl for state championship win

PEARL, Miss. (WLOX) - East Central was crowned the 5A state champion around 10 pm on Thursday, bringing home its first trophy since 2008. The Hornets broke the game open with a two-run triple by Mississippi State commit Hollis Porter in the fourth inning to make it 4-1, and tacked on a couple insurance runs in the sixth before winning 7-3.

A tremendous crowd cheered on the Hornets on a weeknight, something that head coach Bo Long really appreciated following the win.

“It’s so cool. It’s a haul from the house to here, that’s a big turnout. A lot of folks drove from Hurley,” he said. “Today is Thursday, so they all have to go to work tomorrow, and they’ll be there. That says a lot about our community.”

