TRAFFIC ALERT: All I-10 Eastbound lanes closed near Canal Road; Victim in critical condition

Eastbound traffic on I-10 is backed up near the Canal Road exit as first responders work an...
Eastbound traffic on I-10 is backed up near the Canal Road exit as first responders work an accident involving a pedestrian.(MHP/MDOT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Eastbound traffic on I-10 is backed up near the Canal Road exit as first responders work an accident involving a pedestrian. The patient was in critical condition when a medical helicopter took them from the scene.

An hour after the crash, Mississippi Highway Patrol was still warning drivers to expect traffic delays in the area.

Few details are being released at this time about why the victim was walking in the area. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

