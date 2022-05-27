TRAFFIC ALERT: All I-10 Eastbound lanes closed near Canal Road; Victim in critical condition

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Eastbound traffic on I-10 is backed up near the Canal Road exit as first responders work an accident involving a pedestrian. The patient was in critical condition when a medical helicopter took them from the scene.

An hour after the crash, Mississippi Highway Patrol was still warning drivers to expect traffic delays in the area.

Few details are being released at this time about why the victim was walking in the area. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

I-10 East, Harrison County, 29-mile marker, near Canal Road. Troopers are at the scene of a vehicle collision that involves a pedestrian. The Interstate is closed for a short time for the medical helicopter to land. Motorists should expect traffic delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/5NUX0tcwXU — MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) May 27, 2022

