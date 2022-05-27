WLOX Careers
In Their Shoes: Donna Rogers shares her pasta salad secrets

In this week’s “In Their Shoes” segment, Jaimee Dorris takes us inside the commercial kitchen of Friends Barbeque and Catering to meet Donna Rogers.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - In this week’s “In Their Shoes” segment, Jaimee Dorris takes us inside the commercial kitchen of Friends Barbeque and Catering to meet Donna Rogers.

We all know great barbeque also has to have some great sides. And one of the most popular sides on the Friends Barbeque menu is Donna’s angel hair pasta salad.

Serving food is a job Donna takes very seriously.

“Everything seems to come back to food,” Donna said. “To me, serving good food is a ministry because you’re tapping into people’s most personal side. That’s a relationship builder right there.”

If you want to try Donna’s home cooking for yourself, you can find the Friends Barbeque food truck every Saturday at 3Gs Gas Station at the corner of Telephone Road and Jefferson Street in Pascagoula.

The rest of the week, Donna stays busy with catering jobs. You can place a catering order by calling (228) 219-1642.

