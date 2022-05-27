Sheriff: Man hit on I-10 was running from a traffic stop

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The man critically injured on I-10 Friday morning was running away from Harrison County deputies he was hit.

Sheriff Troy Peterson said it all started when his deputies pulled over a vehicle on the westbound side of I-10, near Canal Road. Two men were inside. When the vehicle stopped, the passenger jumped out, ran across the westbound lanes, crossed the median, and was hit by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes.

Sheriff Peterson said deputies found drugs and a gun in the vehicle, but didn’t say if the driver was charged with anything. The sheriff said both men are Hispanic and investigators believe the passenger fled because they’re not in the country legally.

The man who was hit was in critical condition when a medical helicopter took him from the scene.

I-10 East, Harrison County, 29-mile marker, near Canal Road. Troopers are at the scene of a vehicle collision that involves a pedestrian. The Interstate is closed for a short time for the medical helicopter to land. Motorists should expect traffic delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/5NUX0tcwXU — MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) May 27, 2022

