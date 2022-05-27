WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ocean Springs officials approve new city logo

Ocean Springs logo
Ocean Springs logo(Sarah Qarqish)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, Mayor Kenny Holloway and the Board of Aldermen made the announcement that Ocean Springs will debut a new logo, designed by Arts and Culture Coordinator Sarah Qarqish, to represent the city.

“We are excited to share our new logo which represents the future of Ocean Springs,” said Mayor Kenny Holloway. “Ocean Springs is the place to be, and our branding should reflect that. Great job to [Qarqish], who spearheaded this task to find the essence of Ocean Springs and create a logo to represent our city.”

The city will slowly transition away from the current 1699 fleur-de-lis logo and into the new design, which Qarqish says is what she feels is a good representation of the “City of Discovery.”

“We are the City of Discovery. We feel sunshine, we live oceanside, we experience sunsets, so naturally, combining elements of what we are just made sense,” she said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Lawrence Guttierrez, 51, is charged with the murder of his wife, Tavara Guttierrez, 44.
Man charged with wife’s murder arrested in Biloxi
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a contributing factor is many women have not...
Businesses, customers grappling with ongoing labor shortage
Proceeds going to the Mardi Gras Museum in Bay St. Louis.
Items from Carter Church, Yancy Pouge collection to be up for grabs in estate sale
Dr. John Strycker, superintendent of Jackson County School District, led a meeting with the...
Jackson County Schools reassess security in wake of Texas shootings
How to discuss horrible acts of violence with your teens and children