Ocean Springs officials approve new city logo

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, Mayor Kenny Holloway and the Board of Aldermen made the announcement that Ocean Springs will debut a new logo, designed by Arts and Culture Coordinator Sarah Qarqish, to represent the city.

“We are excited to share our new logo which represents the future of Ocean Springs,” said Mayor Kenny Holloway. “Ocean Springs is the place to be, and our branding should reflect that. Great job to [Qarqish], who spearheaded this task to find the essence of Ocean Springs and create a logo to represent our city.”

The city will slowly transition away from the current 1699 fleur-de-lis logo and into the new design, which Qarqish says is what she feels is a good representation of the “City of Discovery.”

“We are the City of Discovery. We feel sunshine, we live oceanside, we experience sunsets, so naturally, combining elements of what we are just made sense,” she said.

