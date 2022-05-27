Man convicted of child molestation in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Michael Alexander, 67, of Brooklyn, Mississippi was convicted this week of Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes. A Stone County jury deliberated about 35 minutes before returning its guilty verdict.

During the trial, jurors heard the victim describe Alexander as a family friend who would take her hunting, fishing, and to baseball games. He would eventually use those trips as opportunities to molest her.

She described being molested at his home on Key Street in Wiggins and his business on Thelma Andrews Road. Jurors were also given copies of sexually suggestive text messages Alexander sent the victim.

“Finally, the jury heard two separate recordings where the defendant admitted that he molested the victim, who was 14 and 15 at the time of the crimes,” said Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burrell, who prosecuted the case along with Jeremy Necaise.

“Our office will continue to vigorously prosecute individuals who prey on children. The victim in this case showed courage and strength in coming forward to report these crimes, continuing to assist in the prosecution, and testifying against her perpetrator. We thank the Child Advocacy Center and the Stone County Sheriff’s Office for their work on this case and their commitment to protecting children,” said District Attorney W. Crosby Parker.

After the jury returned its verdict, Alexander requested a presentence report and investigation, which was granted by the Court. That report will document his legal and social background to help in determining an appropriate sentence.

Sentencing is set for June 27, 2022 in Biloxi.

