PEARL, Miss. (WLOX) - After walking it off in game one, the East Central Hornets left no doubt in game two, cruising to a 7-3 victory to bring home the program’s first title since 2008.

Your 5A State Champions! pic.twitter.com/smsGoOnHcr — Blake Brannon (@blake_brannontv) May 27, 2022

Mississippi State commit Hollis Porter was named the series MVP.

