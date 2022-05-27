Camp Shelby hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A United States Marine from Braxton, Miss., who was killed at the Battle of Iwo Jima was honored during an annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby.

PFC Henry Lee Keen was the Gold Star Honoree during the event.

The service began at the museum’s Grand Gallery with a review of Keen’s service and sacrifice and concluded with a wreath-laying at the facility’s Gold Star Families Memorial.

Several members of Keen’s family attended the ceremony.

