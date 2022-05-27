WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Camp Shelby hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony

The service began at the museum’s Grand Gallery with a review of Keen’s service and sacrifice...
The service began at the museum’s Grand Gallery with a review of Keen’s service and sacrifice and concluded with a wreath-laying at the facility’s Gold Star Families Memorial.(Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A United States Marine from Braxton, Miss., who was killed at the Battle of Iwo Jima was honored during an annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby.

PFC Henry Lee Keen was the Gold Star Honoree during the event.

The service began at the museum’s Grand Gallery with a review of Keen’s service and sacrifice and concluded with a wreath-laying at the facility’s Gold Star Families Memorial.

Several members of Keen’s family attended the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Lawrence Guttierrez, 51, is charged with the murder of his wife, Tavara Guttierrez, 44.
Man charged with wife’s murder arrested in Biloxi
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Gary O. Byers, 41
Suspected car burglar arrested following chase through Mississippi, Alabama

Latest News

Eastbound traffic on I-10 is backed up near the Canal Road exit as first responders work an...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays on I-10 East from accident investigation near Canal Road
Michael Alexander, 67, of Brooklyn, Mississippi was convicted this week of Touching of a Child...
Man convicted of child molestation in Stone County
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill to limit how race can be discussed in...
‘Our supply chain is broken!’: Reeves joins Republican governors demanding Biden unravel baby formula shortage
Beautiful weekend
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast