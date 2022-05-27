WLOX Careers
Armed Forces Retirement Home remembers fallen colleagues

The Memorial Day weekend opened with the staff and residents of Armed Forces Retirement Home holding their Memorial Day Ceremony.(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Memorial Day weekend opened with the staff and residents of Armed Forces Retirement Home holding their Memorial Day Ceremony.

“The opportunity and great fortune we have to live in this great country comes at a very high cost,” said Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing Commander at Keesler Air Force Base.

The event is not only a chance for those at the AFRH to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, but it was their first chance in two years to get out and share an event with the public.

“To be able to come out in the public and talk to people in the public and enjoy it, and have a great day with it,” said Jack Eldreth, AFRH resident.

They say anytime they can get out on a day like this and remember their fallen comrades, it’s a good day and a terrific start to the Memorial Day Weekend.

“America has many unique things, and one of those is an all volunteer military force. The Americans that raised their hands to support and defend the constitution do that willingly, understanding what the sacrifice may be,” Hunter added.

